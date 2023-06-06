There will be no Great Northern Arts Festival this year.

The announcement was made on the GNAF’s Facebook page earlier tonight.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s GNAF festival held annually in Inuvik, NT,” reads the notice. “We know that this will come as a considerable disappointment, not only to the visual artists who attend to share their artistic pursuits, but also to the numerous performers, art enthusiasts, tourists and local attendees who were intending to participate and attend the festival.”

The notice says the decision was drawn from “staffing concerns.”

It goes on to note that the time investment needed to run the event would simply not be possible under the current circumstances.

“It was a tough call to make as we look forward to connecting with artists/artisans/performers each year, but we do have high hopes that we will be able to return in the summer of 2024 with a newfound vision that will showcase those involved to the level they deserve,” reads the notice. “We would like to encourage members of the community to reach out to GNAF via email should they be interested in becoming a board member, event volunteer, or participate in future GNAF events in hopes that this situation does not arise again in the future. We can be reached via gnaf@inuvik.ca.”