The downtown Yellowknife Independent grocery store and Chateau Nova hotel have both been listed as new exposure locations for COVID-19, according to the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

Those who were at the Independent on Sept. 25 and 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at the hotel from Sept. 25 to 26 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. are expected to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms regardless of vaccination status. If symptoms develop, immediately isolate and arrange testing.

A Sept. 23 flight from Yellowknife to Colville Lake to Fort Good Hope — North Wright Airways Flight 142 — was also listed as an exposure location.

Those fully vaccinated on the Sept. 23 flight should self-monitor. If symptoms arise, self-isolate and arrange for virus testing. Those partially-vaccinated or unvaccinated who were on the flight must self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.