Some grocery store shelves remain sparsely stocked in Yellowknife, with certain produce being particularly hard to find.

This has been an ongoing issue since Dec. 5, when a shortage of greens occurred.

RELATED REPORTING: Lettuce have it: delayed deliveries leave Yellowknife produce shelves bare

“There are still transportation issues before it even hits the warehouses in Edmonton and Calgary and stuff,” said Glen Meek of Glen’s Independent Grocer in the downtown area.

Meek attributes the shortfall of some fresh foods to issues within the trucking industry as well as the weather.

“There’s so many variables,” he said. “The weather has hurt trucking too, lots of breakdowns.”

Despite the current predicament, Meek expressed confidence that food deliveries are rebounding.

“Things are getting a lot better,” he said.

Jeff Kincaid, business development manager at the Yellowknife Direct Charge Co-op, also acknowledged difficulties obtaining produce — down 12 per cent, he said — but he’s not pointing at trucking.

“Produce is a difficult commodity because it’s so perishable. It has a short shelf life. So when there’s interruptions at various stages, a lot of product gets spoiled,” he said. “There’s still some weather concerns in various areas, and then there’s workers having to isolate, not being able to go to work. That greatly affects something as perishable as produce.”

However, like Meek, Kincaid reassured that his store is “rolling along.”