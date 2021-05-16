In joining the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, Sarah Jerome has come full circle.

Having already sat on the council once in the 1980s, the Gwich’in Elder has a long history of building up traditional knowledge in the NWT. Now, she will represent the NWT as the council selects natural for preservation as national treasures.

”A friend of mine from Parks Canada told me there was a vacancy and asked me if I was interested in applying,” she said. “I thought it would a good time to apply again, with the knowledge that I have and to be able to represent First Nations.”

Jerome was announced as the NWT representative by Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on May 6. The HSMBC designated places, persons and events of national historic significance. Much of the recommendations come forward in the form of public nominations.

With her long history in preserving Gwich’in culture, Jerome’s appointment was the logical choice, said the Minister.

“Ms. Jerome brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and an essential Indigenous perspective to the Board,” said Wilkinson. “She joins a passionate group of individuals who care deeply about telling the stories of our past for the benefit of Canadians today and for future generations.

“Ms. Jerome’s knowledge and expertise will further advance the important work the Board has done for over a century to commemorate the people, places and events that have shaped history in Canada.”

Raised on the land, Jerome grew up at her family’s bush camp on the Peel River. During the summer months she learned and the traditional skills of the Gwich’in and practiced the language, which she preserved in spite of being forced into residental school during her youth.

Jerome previously served as the NWT Language Commissioner from 2009-2013. She also has sat on the Porcupine Caribou Management Committee and the Gwich’in Renewable Resources Council. With a long and active career in education, where she worked as a teacher, principal and superintendent over two decades, she had an extensive role in the modern Indigenous Curriculum taught throughout the Northwest Territories.

“Back in 1993 Education, Culture and Employment had hired language teachers from across the Mackenzie Valley to go to Yellowknife and develop the Dene Kede for the First Nations, for the Athabaskan language and Inuuqatigit,” she said. “When I worked for the Beaufort Delta Education Council we also worked on a Language Curriculum with the late Liz Hansen. This had to with language teaching language at various levels from K-6 and 9-12. We have both documents in the schools now. Our mandate for the language curriculum was to revitalize and enhance our languages.

“Many of the survivors of residential schools had lost their language. So we needed to work with our youth on those languages.”

She added it was important for her to serve because for far too long Indigenous voices have been ignored by the government.

More importantly, however, she said it was vital for youth growing up today to see Indigenous people in decision making roles.

“At that level of the government we don’t have very many Indigenous people that are part and parcel of that,” she said. “We need to educate the government — not only the national government but also local governments —about the Indigenous perspective and where we’re coming from. And to include that in their decision making.

“Colonialism is alive and well. Back in the day a lot of decisions were made for us without our input. I want to be a role model for our young generation so they know they have the power and the knowledge to participate in these various forums. We need to ensure our youth are learning how they can speak up for our people.”