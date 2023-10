Mavis Clark and Abe Wilson has been banned for serving as a directors of the Gwich’in Tribal Council after motions passed 21-6 and 20-6 at the Annual General Assembly Oct. 5.

Both were reprimanded for breaches of the GTC code of conduct. However, details of what those breaches are were discussed in camera on Oct. 4.

Clark was president of the Gwichya Gwich’in Council. Wilson was president of Tetlit Gwich’in Council.