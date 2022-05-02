The Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT) and the Gwich’in Tribal Council (GTC) have renewed their memorandum of understanding for another four years, once again committing the two parties to meet multiple times per year.

The renewal of the agreement was part of an April 29 intergovernmental meeting between the GNWT and the GTC.

Premier Caroline Cochrane and her entire cabinet were present on behalf of the GNWT. The GTC was represented by, among others, Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik and the presidents of the local Gwich’in councils.

The agreement was first signed in 2012 with the intent of strengthening relations between the two levels of government. It commits both parties to meet twice annually, once in the Gwich’in Settlement Area and once in Yellowknife.

Also at the meeting, the parties agreed that the weekly Indigenous leadership meetings that were held during the pandemic “were a leading practice to remember for future public health emergencies.”

Other subjects on the agenda included addressing the region’s housing needs, creating economic opportunities and strengthening supports and services for mental health and addiction.

*