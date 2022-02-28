Habitat for Humanity NWT is moving onto the next step of constructing its first affordable home in Hay River this year.

The non-profit organization called for applications from family participants in a Feb. 24 news release.

Alayna Ward, executive director, stated that the organization will be holding virtual information sessions that will explain application requirements and eligibility criteria.

People interested in participating in the home construction should attend those events set for Thursday, March 3 at 6 p.m, Friday, March 4 at 12 p.m. and Saturday, March 5, 1 p.m..

“Homeowner application deadline is March 21, 2022,” Ward stated.

Habitat for Humanity NWT acquired a residential lot for one-dollar from the Town of Hay River in a new low-income development on Vale Island on Jan. 31.

The organization is aiming to have a three-bedroom, one bathroom modular home built this spring and the project is to be ready for a family to move in by the fall.

All applicants have to be under 18, be currently spending more than 30 per cent of their gross monthly income on housing and they have to be a Canadian and/or an NWT citizen.

Finances must be in order with at least one adult in the home earning a stable income, full-time year-round.

Applicants must also have not declared bankruptcy and must have a good credit rating.

People applying should be willing to work with Habitat for Humanity NWT to learn home ownership training, complete 500 hours of volunteer sweat equity and they have to keep the home and yard in good condition.

“There is a huge need for affordable housing in Hay River and we are looking forward to partnering with a local family to purchase their first home,” Habitat for Humanity NWT president Dave Hurley said in a statement.

“Families will be able to build equity, make affordable mortgage payments, and can build skills and connect with the local community through volunteer opportunities during their sweat equity contribution.”

Hurley said that as real estate prices climb across Canada and prices are becoming harder to reach, Habitat for Humanity’s process allows for northerners to own their own home sooner.

The deadline to submit the application to be a homeowner is March 21 and instructions on registering can be found on the habitatnwt.ca website.

Further information can be attained by calling or emailing Alayna Ward at 867-444-9609 and admin@habitatnwt.ca.