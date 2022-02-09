Town council has approved the land sale of one lot on 102 Street that will go toward Habitat for Humanity NWT’s next build.

Council authorized the sale for $1 at a special meeting, Jan. 31.

The lot, located at 17—102 Street, has a value of $18,999 and is one of 10 that the town is seeking to develop in the near future for lower-income housing on Vale Island.

A family is expected to occupy the three-bedroom, one-bathroom modular Habitat home in the fall.

The other nine lots were listed on the municipality’s website for open bid auction as of Jan. 26.

Alayna Ward, executive director for Habitat for Humanity NWT, said that council’s approval is a significant step in moving the project forward this year.

“Having support from the Town of Hay River and from council in donating that lot makes a humongous difference,” she said. “If we didn’t have that donation … it would make it really difficult for us to build because the concept is to keep the home affordable.

“If we had to purchase land then it just wouldn’t make sense for the families because the home would not no longer be affordable.”

Ward said she’s pleased to help with Hay River’s housing solutions as demand is high.

“Everybody knows that housing is a major issue throughout the entire territory,” she said. “Hay River is great because it’s outside of the capital region. We also have good contacts there with contractors.

“But we also know that the town has a major, major housing need and that there’s so many people that are in need of affordable housing. After the loss of (Mackenzie Place apartments in a 2019 fire), we know there’s a really big need for affordable housing.”

The official transfer of land is the next step before and the family application process is to be announced in the near future.

Site preparation and blasting will take place before a modular unit is placed on the lot as warmer weather returns.

“There’s quite a bit of preparation that needs to be done even though it’s a modular unit,” she said. “The premise with a modular is still the same, it is just that it is not a stick-build. So the family will still have the opportunity to participate in building, in the cleanup of the site or with things like decking and the skirting.”

Criteria to apply

Ward said that there are misconceptions when applying for Habitat housing.

Successful families are expected to provide a down-payment with 500 volunteer hours of “sweat equity” and are financed with affordable, no-interest mortgages. Rates do not exceed 30 per cent of a family’s gross income to keep the home affordable.

“One thing that we’re really trying to do as an organization is highlight that it is an affordable home-ownership program, it’s not social housing,” said Ward.

Families are eligible if they are ready for home ownership but can’t attain a bank mortgage.

Yellowknife and Dettah

Habitat for Humanity NWT completed two builds in 2021 in Yellowknife and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation community of Dettah — the first community outside of the capital.

According to a Dec. 18 news release issued by the organization, families were situated in each of the homes and an official ceremony is expected in those communities this spring.

Those builds marked the beginning of a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, whereby the federal body committed $3.4 million towards 10 builds over five years.

With the Yellowknife and Dettah builds complete, there are eight remaining over four years. Each of those years will have at least one build outside of Yellowknife.

Mayor Kandis Jameson said the town’s donation represents a positive move in helping address housing needs.

“I think it’s good for the community,” she said. “We have a lot of housing issues and I think this just helps everybody. There’s an opportunity here for somebody in need to get support.

“We all know what Habitat for Humanity does where everybody contributes.

“It’s nice to be part of the project and I think it’s good news for Hay River.”