The Hamlet of Tulita will be in lockdown until Sept. 10, which officially began on Aug. 31.

The order was issued by the Hamlet Council in response to the NWT’s most recent COVID-19 outbreak.

During the course of the lockdown, residents may not travel in or out of the community unless deemed absolutely necessary, no visiting is allowed unless the individual is caring for vulnerable person(s), must limit indoor activities, and not or or attend gatherings.

Face masks are to be worn at all times and an 11 p.m. curfew will be enforced.

With regard to shopping for groceries, one person from each house will be able to shop at the Northern store at a time. Households will children ages 12 and under may contact the Hamlet office to arranged a shopping schedule.

On top of the lockdown, a liquor prohibition has also been put in place, staying in effect until Sept. 24.

Those who are diagnosed with symptoms of COVID-19 are to call the health centre and book a test immediately.