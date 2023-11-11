NWT officials are warning hard drug users to be wary of their sources after two recent deaths in the territory were linked to suspected overdoses, potentially involving fentanyl.

A public notice was released shortly after 1 p.m. on Nov. 11 by the office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

“NWT’s Coroner’s Office has informed the OCPHO that an investigation of two recent deaths from the same community leads them to suspect that these are due to drug poisonings,” said NWT Health and Social Services Authority communications manager Jeremy Bird. “As one of the deceased had recently travelled back from Whitehorse, we are concerned that this incident may be linked to recent similar deaths that have occurred there, related to drug contamination with a fentanyl derivative. Because illicit drugs supplies can reach every NWT community, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer wants to warn all potential illegal drug users that they may be at risk of receiving supplies containing potential adulterants. The Coroner’s Office will continue their investigation into the recent deaths.

“People who use drugs should always use them with others present, start with small amounts, and should have naloxone nearby and know how to use it. People should never use a mix of drugs or with alcohol since mixing substances greatly increases the risk of overdose.”

The GNWT advises anyone seeing someone exhibiting the signs of a drug overdose to call for an ambulance or their health centre by phoning 911. Officials note that people who report an overdose and potentially save a life are protected from prosecution from carrying illegal contraband under the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act — meaning if you make a phone call to save your friend’s life, you won’t get busted.

Signs of a drug overdose include the following:

Breathing will be slow or absent;

Lips and nails are blue;

Person is not moving;

Person is choking;

Gurgling sounds or snoring;

Severe sleepiness

Person can’t be woken up; or

Skin feels cold and clammy.

Bird noted that naloxone kits are available from all Health Centres, but cautioned that naloxone is only of use during an opiod — such as heroin — overdose.

“Residents are reminded that naloxone kits (opioid reversing agent) are available at all hospitals, health centres and pharmacies in the NWT,” he said. “Note that naloxone is only effective in the case of an opioid overdose. However, if you are unsure of the substance(s) involved, it’s best to err on the side of caution and administer it. Naloxone is not known to cause any harm in the case of a non-opioid overdose. Some synthetic opioids, such as Carfentanil overdoses, may require repeated doses of naloxone.”