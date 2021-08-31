Harley’s Hardrock Saloon has announced the postponement of its Drag Lip Syncing Contest, which was set to take place on Sept. 3.

The event was delayed due to community-related COVID outbreaks, according to an update provided by the saloon. A new date has yet to be announced.

“We’re hoping that when everything clears up here in a few weeks, we’ll be able to get back to normal,” said Harley’s owner Scott Yuill.

Even with the delay, nothing will change in regards to the actual competition, which provides a $1,000 first-place prize.

“We still have the prize,” said Yuill, “Everything is going to be the same. It’s just the fact that we have a lot of interest in it, so we knew we’d have full capacity — a lot of contestants — but, with the new outbreak and everyone having to mask up again, we felt it was safer to be able to postpone it so that everybody could enjoy it.”

Yuill is excited to bring the show to Yellowknife residents, while also reinforcing that there will be zero tolerance when it comes to negativity.

“When we put this contest on, we’re being very strict on who’s coming in,” Yuill said. “We’ve already, on our own [Facebook] page, have banned a couple of individuals because of negative comments. We don’t want that. We want people to feel safe, we want people to feel happy, comfortable. You know, this is 2021. This is going to be something fun for everybody.”