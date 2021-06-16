As announced in March, the Hay Days Festival will be returning this year after missing 2020 because of Covid-19.

However, the festival’s management committee has announced a significant change of plans.

In a June 7 update, the committee announced that the festival will be spread throughout the summer, instead of being held over five days as initially planned.

“It was hoped that the full festival of events would be able to take place from June 29 to July 3, 2021, at various venues around the community. However, in the interest of community and participant safety, we have chosen to offer an ‘unwound’ version of musical performances, workshops and artisan vendors over 12 weeks rather than a large five-day gathering for this year,” the update stated.

The festival is presented by the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise.

Northern performers will appear at the ‘Sound Stage’ to be held during the Fisherman’s Wharf market and ‘Meet the Maker’ vendor booths will offer NWT art each Saturday, beginning June 19.

Arts, crafts and cultural workshops will be offered for children, youth, family and adult participants on Wednesdays through Friday – with a featured artisan facilitator every week beginning on July 2.

The sound stage, workshop and vendor schedule will be updated regularly on the festival website as the musical and artisan applicants from throughout the NWT are confirmed.

According to the update, additional events for larger crowds such as the Corporate Art Attack, Acoustic Night at the Museum, the Friday Night Music Hop, and the Community Beach Party & BBQ and Saturday Night Shaker may be added depending on the Covid‐19 situation.