Students and parents seeking bus transportation to school within the Hay River District Education Authority this school year are being recommended to find alternate means.

Mark Harris, chair of the DEA said in an “urgent notice” on Aug 25 that the school authority will not be providing bussing for the 2021-22 year.

“The HRDEA urges the public to reach out to those who may be unable at this time to find a means for transportation for their children,” Harris said.

“Whether it be through organized carpooling or just helping out a neighbour.”

According to Harris the school authority has been working with the GNWT Minister of Education RJ Simpson who is also the MLA for Hay River North to resolve the issue, however there have been no solutions found as of yet.

A message was left with Simpson on Wednesday afternoon.

“Funding (is) needed to be secured prior to the first day of school in order to get our buses rolling and on the road,” Harris said.

The first day of school is Aug. 27 for students attending Harry Camsell School, Princess Alexandra Middle School and Diamond Jenness Secondary School.

Harris said that Simpson has commissioned an investigation into the town’s transportation needs but until those findings are finalized, it is uncertain when, or if, school bus service returns.

“A student transportation service may resume in whatever form the minister deems suitable for our community,” Harris said.

This story will be updated.