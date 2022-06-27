Unprecedented flooding that devastated Hay River in May will cost an estimated $52 million to repair, according to a preliminary assessment released by senior administrative officer Glenn Smith.

“Preliminary estimates for town infrastructure repairs and replacements related to the flood is $22 million,” states the assessment, which will be presented to council June 28. “Mitigation estimates tied to the assets is approximately $30 million.”

The GNWT Department of Municipal and Community Affairs will be asked to cover some of the cost, the document states.

“A recommendation to council will be brought forward in July and will include approval to submit applications through the Disaster Assistance Policy, which is thought to be the major financial source for supporting recovery and mitigation work,” reads the report.

“Assessments, estimates, and funding position will evolve as more information is gathered,” it. continues. “A more forward, long term plan is suggested through the completion of a community adaptation plan that considers the impact of climate change on our community and our infrastructure design. This plan would not only consider flooding but other environmental impacts such as wildfires.”