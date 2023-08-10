Hay River Health and Social Services CEO Erin Griffiths expressed “disappointment” last week following a strike vote by health workers in July and warned that any potential job action could affect health services in the South Slave community.

More than 200 union workers with the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority (HRHSSA) have been without a contract since March 31, 2021. They voted overwhelmingly in support of strike action June 28 and July 11.

“The HRHSSA was disappointed to hear that the majority of HRHSSA employees who attended the strike vote voted in favour of a strike,” Griffiths stated in a letter posted to the HRHSSA Facebook page, Aug. 3. “I am disappointed about the potential impact that a strike would have on our community and on our team at HRHSSA.“

Griffiths’ letter was the latest in a collective agreement dispute between HRHSSA and the Public Services Alliance of Canada (PSAC)/Union of Northern Workers (UNW) that has continued since negotiations began in April 2022.

The union stated in its latest bargaining update on July 12 that job action could come as soon as Aug. 19.

Union efforts to reach a deal have been mounting in recent weeks and have included a template letter for members and supporters to sign to send to Griffiths, MLAs, and the GNWT ministers of finance and health. The correspondence encourages senior bureaucrats and political leaders to “act urgently” on a “failing health system” in Hay River.

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh during his recent trip to the NWT left a message of support “in solidarity with Local 21,” the UNW local representing HRHSSA workers.

A barbecue hosted by PSAC and UNW was scheduled to be held Aug. 8 at the Tri-Service Park with union representatives available to answer questions for members.

Griffiths maintained in her letter that the wage proposals from HRHSSA of 1.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent over two years are consistent with those offered to GNWT employees in their most recent agreement.

“The wage increases proposed by the HRSSA are the same wage increases that the GNWT and the union agreed upon for their employees in 2021-22 and 2022-23,” Griffiths stated.

“The HRHSSA has suggested that the parties could conclude the agreement for 2021-22 and 2022-23 so that HRHSSA wages are the same as the GNWT and then the parties could return to the table to negotiate the next agreement.

“The union has refused this suggestion.”

Josee-Anne Spirito, PSAC regional executive vice-president, referred all of Hay River Hub’s questions to the UNW. A list of questions relating to the HRHSSA statement and ongoing negotiations was sent to the UNW on Sunday evening.

The Hub attempted to reach some people with knowledge of the collective bargaining efforts over the weekend. Some of the responses from people who asked to remain anonymous included that members are not content about the state of negotiations and are dissatisfied about how the health authority workplace is being managed. Complaints included that negotiations for a new contract didn’t begin until April 2022 and that the HRHSSA’s economic proposals, including the 1.5 per cent per year increase offer over two years, didn’t come until January 2023 — only covering an already expired contract.

“There were many concessions (on) the table and little movement on any other issues despite their (HRHSSA) messaging,” said one person.

“The staff at the health authority are sick of the toxic environment and the mismanagement of healthcare in their community. It affects all the staff, their families, friends and all of the people in Hay River. This is much more than wages.

“With the poor health services we have had in the community in the last few years, something needs to happen and our community needs to be upset and vocal.”