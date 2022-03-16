The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority (HRHSSA) is experiencing an “unprecedented shortage” of skilled health professionals that may lead to a sharp reduction in services.

CEO Erin Griffiths said in a news release on March 16 that high demand has led to vacant positions required to properly serve the community’s healthcare needs.

“Recognizing the challenges and pressures of Covid-19 on healthcare providers both nationally and territorially, the HRHSSA is preparing for a significant impact to their workforce of 250 employees and possibly a temporary reduction of services to the communities we serve,” Griffiths said. “In addition to experiencing staffing shortages for ‘hard-to-recruit’ positions such as occupational therapists, physiotherapists, registered nurses and family physicians, HRHSSA anticipates staffing shortages in a number of additional areas, including diagnostic services and social services over the next six months.”

Griffiths said the skilled positions are in high demand across the country and that it’s common in healthcare to see shortages of staff.

The health authority continues to work on recruiting staff, she added, including working with the GNWT, placing advertisements on recruitment streams, providing a competitive compensation package and attending virtual conferences and job fairs.

Griffiths said HRHSSA has also worked with post-secondary institutions by hosting practicum placements and actively recruiting for staff at universities and colleges.