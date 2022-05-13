The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority will now be providing emergency services only following flood evacuation of the community early Thursday morning.

In a public notice posted to its Facebook page, the health centre reported that its main doors will be locked and regular appointments – including medical clinic, physio, and lab- have been cancelled.

People needing emergency service are asked to call the health centre at 867-874-8050.

Woodland Manor and Supportive Living residents have all been relocated to the health centre and the Naydi Kue office and Gensen building which provide health services are now closed.

Community counselling still and mental health support remains available at 867-874-8450.