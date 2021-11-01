Star Wars characters, Captains Morgan, Sesame Street muppets and hundreds of others showed up for a Halloween parade held in honour of longtime town resident Linda Carter Halloween evening, Oct. 31.

Erika Walton, organizer of the event, was emotional Sunday after receiving a strong response for the parade. An estimated 300 plus residents made the walk from the Homesteader’s Inn along Miron Drive to Ms. Carter’s home, where she waited with her loved ones at the end of her driveway.

A longtime resident and contributor to the community, Carter was remembered for her years of providing a haunted house at her trailer home on Halloween for visitors.

“I’m speechless. This is really overwhelming for me because Linda has been on my mind for months,” Walton said. “She has been sick and with Halloween approaching she has been on my mind even more than usual because she is the icon of Halloween for Hay River.”

Walton said she wanted to hold a special event for Linda for more than two months because of her contributions to the town but it wasn’t until Oct. 26 when she pitched the idea of a parade to the family.

“I really felt that we needed to reach out and say thank you,” Walton said. “I left it at that and on Wednesday afternoon I got a text back and they said that they were overwhelmed and thrilled with the idea and to go ahead.”