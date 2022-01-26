Recreation centre suspension lengthened

The Hay River Recreation Centre will continue to see limited action until at least Jan. 31 due to the NWT chief public health officer’s most recent public health recommendations.

On Jan. 18, Dr. Kami Kandola suspended high-risk activities for several communities, including Hay River.

Municipal director of recreation Stephane Millette said that although schools are reopening on Jan. 24, unfortunately the municipality has to wait until the end of the month for the possibility of curling, figure skating, speed skating, minor hockey, swimming and fitness classes to resume.

“I think, for the most part, user groups are looking at their mid-term calendars to see what they can do for the rest of their seasons,” he said. “I’m keeping them updated on information we received from the GNWT and confirming what the implications are for the facility and what services we can offer. But for now and for the most part, everybody is idle.”

Old hospital demolition expected this spring

Demolition of the H.H. Williams Hospital is expected to take place this spring.

James Ross, spokesperson for the GNWT Department of Infrastructure, stated that although demolition was initially planned to take place during summer 2021, the project was delayed.

According to Open NWT, the GNWT has an open request for tender for the demolition project up to Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.

More specific information on the schedule for decommissioning will be available when the tender closes and bids are evaluated, Ross added.

“Once demolition and site remediation of H.H. Williams is completed, a new facility will be constructed that is expected to be (approximately 41,000 square feet), linked to the recent Woodland Manor addition to create a combined facility,” he said. “A 24-bed long-term care facility facility for Hay River is expected to be constructed, based on capital main estimates for 2022-‘23. This was reviewed in the fall of 2021.”

Hay River Soup Kitchen closed this week

The Hay River Soup Kitchen made the decision to close this week due to high Covid-19 numbers in the community.

The food service posted on its Facebook page on Jan. 20 that because numbers were as high as 84 active cases in the community, that it was safer for clients and staff to shut down from Jan. 21 to Jan.28.

Michele Stephens, president of the soup kitchen, said that sandwiches, fruit and snacks will continue to be provided at the warming shelter. All items will be pick-up and to-go only.

“I’m hoping we only have to be closed this week,” she said.

The soup kitchen has been partnering with the shelter and is in a joint venture with the Anglican Church to distribute food hampers for people in need.

Stephens said it has been a very busy winter providing for people needing food.

“It has been crazy,” she said. “On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we’re averaging 125 people per day. It adds up to being about 375 per week.”

After School Club resumes

Youth after-school programming, which had been provided at the rec centre to allow essential workers to go to work, resumed Jan. 24 to align with schools reopening, said Stephane Millette, the town’s director of recreation.

The rec centre posted a notice on its Facebook page on Jan. 24 stating that the program will run until March 4 and is designed to serve youth five years old and older.

From Mondays to Thursdays between 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., kids are invited to drop in to the rec centre for fun games, activities and snacks. The hours for Fridays are from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Other services at the recreation centre that continue to be available include Sub on the Hub, the walking track and room rentals.