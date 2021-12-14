ARCAN houses begin shipment to Jean Marie River

Arctic Canada Construction began the shipment of two of its four houses to replace flood-damaged houses in Jean Marie River Monday.

Chris Betts, district manager for the South Slave region for ARCAN said the start of shipments of the homes had been a bit behind as the two were supposed to go end of last week.

Some of the delay had to do with coordinating the clearance of the sites in the Dehcho hamlet.

However he was content with the launch which was conducted by Ragged Ass Trucking and which began at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

“I thought it went well and we spotted no damage or anything after inspecting everything,: he said. “I am curious to see how it will end up on the other end.”

He said Monday’s shipment was expected to arrive at 5 p.m. but unloading may have had to wait until Tuesday due to challenges around darkness.

The second shipment is scheduled to take place on Dec. 16.

DJSS grad online bake sale this week

The Diamond Jenness Secondary School graduation class will be holding an online auction bake sale this week from Dec. 13 to 17.Graduates and parents will be presenting photos of cakes and other goodies on its Facebook page called Grad Fundraising Group for people to bid on.

As of Monday morning there was one three-dimensional Polar Bear Cake by Barb Low with a bidding time concluding for Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

Ron Schaub said that the event this week complements other efforts taking place, particularly leading into the holiday season. A 50/50 draw was held at the Super A grocery store on Dec. 9 which Sheri Goliath won.

Students have also been raising money holding designated driving services for events this month.

The class of 2021/22 includes 31 students.

Hay River Ski Club says a permanent source of funding is needed for operations

The Hay River Ski Club issued a news release on Dec. 12 stating that its efforts to find a permanent source of funding for core services and operations at the club has still not been resolved.

In August the club told the Hay River Hub that if long-term funding could not be found to assist with heating, lights and other operations needs its existence could be in peril. The club’s main contention has been the GNWT’s changes to the Western Canada Lotteries Act in 2016 which excluded non-government organizations (NGOs) from being lottery retailers.

“Being a volunteer organization consisting of seven executive members, it is simply not feasible for the HRSC to take on fundraising our annual operational budget in addition to being responsible for maintaining the trails and facilities and providing a wide variety of recreational and sporting programs,” said Chuck Lirette, HRSC Trails Supervisor and Biathlon Coach in the release. “The very existence of the HRSC is at risk.”