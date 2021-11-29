NTPC appoints first NWT-born president, CEO

A 20-year company veteran just became the first Northwest Territories resident to lead the Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC).

Cory Strang was finally able to etch the words “president and CEO” on his office door Nov. 28. He’s been acting president since May.

Strang, who is Métis, is the first NWT resident named to the position since the corporation was founded in 1988. As the former chief financial officer, he has extensive experience in budgeting, risk management, and regulatory affairs.

“Mr. Strang’s qualifications and experience are well-suited for the important next steps that this government and NTPC will take in the coming months to meet the challenges and demands of providing safe, reliable power to our communities,” Diane Archie, minister responsible for the NTPC, said. “I have enjoyed working with Mr. Strang as acting president and CEO since May 2021 and I look forward to working with him over the coming months as we set the strategic direction for the future of the corporation.”

Noel Voykin, Strang’s predecessor, was appointed in 2019.

Town of Hay River prepares for Santa’s arrival

The Town of Hay River will be holding its annual Santa Claus Parade Dec. 10 starting at 6 p.m.

Individuals, organizations and businesses are now able to register to enter a float in the parade until Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. by filling out a form on the municipality’s website.

Floats will meet in the laneway of Keith’s Water Service between 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Mayor Kandis Jameson will light the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Bob McMeekin Chamber Park at 6:15 p.m. before the parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

Twinkle Tour takes place Dec. 17

The annual Twinkle Tour, where Hay River homes will be lit up for Christmas competition, will take place Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Town of Hay River posted a notice about the event on Nov. 24 stating that residents can compete in the traditional, best yard display, most creative use of lights and corporate categories.

Prizes will be awarded in each category at the Dec. 20 council meeting.

Anyone living between Paradise Gardens and West Channel are eligible to participate.

Chase the Ace Lottery continues to climb

The Chase the Ace lottery fundraiser continued to grow as the jackpot now sits at $8,317.50.

Joan Powers won $334 and passed on drawing the winning ace of spades card during the Nov. 26 draw at the Doghouse Pub.

The next draw will take place on Dec. 3 at the Legion at 8:30 p.m.

All proceeds are going to benefit the Hay River Golf Club and Hay River Ski Club.