The Town of Hay River is looking for an organization to run the popular Saturday market at the Fisherman’s Wharf Pavilion.

“This is an expression of interest,” said Stephane Millette, the town’s director of recreation. “So we’re seeking applicants that would be interested in becoming the operator of the wharf pavilion’s Saturday morning market. A contract will follow with the successful proponent.”

The deadline for the town to receive expressions of interest is May 14.

The previous operator is the West Channel Heritage Society, and Millette said that group can submit an expression of interest if it wishes.

The recreation director said the process is in the interest of transparency for the town.

“We have a similar process for quite a few contracts with the town,” he said, mentioning the concession at the Hay River Community Centre, janitorial services at that centre and mowing services on Vale Island.

The chosen operator for the Saturday market will receive the contract for this year, and an option to renew for up to three years.

The market would operate at its familiar hours, since the call for expressions of interest identifies a minimum of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

There is no exact target date for opening the market this year.

“The expression of interest identifies that the market should be operating from June to September,” said Millette. “There are no specific dates for when the season should start because it’s dependent on weather. But we’re asking for applications from groups that are confident they can operate from June to September.”

An operator basically runs all aspects of the market in the town-owned Fisherman’s Wharf Pavilion.

“They coordinate all operations of the Saturday morning market, and that includes the communications and a selection process of the vendors,” said Millette. “They establish the rates for the vendors. They collect the fees from vendors. And then they also manage that money to ensure that the wharf market can be a success.”

Like last year, an operator will also have to consider Covid-19 restrictions for the market.

“The town last year worked with the operator to submit an application to vary from public health order requirements, and we’ll do the same this year,” said Millette. “We’ll work with the successful proponent who’ll become the operator. And we’ll reach out to GNWT public health and confirm what we can have in place as far as operating procedures for this year.”

The Fisherman’s Wharf market is a popular summer activity.

“That wharf market and the new pavilion are important assets for the town, both for residents and for tourism,” said Millette. “And we want to ensure that the town can cooperate with an operator that can ensure that that market is a success, and make that pavilion a location to visit and a location that thrives.”

The recreation director noted that there will also be opportunities this year for vendors and businesses to operate in the Fisherman’s Wharf Pavilion outside of the Saturday market.

Millette said that could be a business that is looking to operate at times such as weekday evenings or Sunday evenings.

“It is something that we’re open to for this year,” he said. “The rec committee and tourism committee both approved that.”

Those new opportunities would be managed by the town.