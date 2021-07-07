The Town of Hay River will be lifting its mandatory mask policy at all municipal facilities starting at 8 a.m. on July 8.

Ross Potter, director of protective services made the announcement at the town’s regular meeting on Tuesday night.

“Last week we had the town joint occupational health and safety meeting where we reviewed the newest easement of restrictions from the chief public health officer,” he explained.

“We discussed the town staff’s comfort level with suspending the mandatory mask policy in town facilities for staff members, contractors, and members of the general public public.

“It was communicated that all staff are comfortable with suspending mandatory mask policy in all town facilities. That decision was communicated to town administrations and that change will be in effect this Thursday (July 8) at 8 a.m.”

The municipality stated in a public notice on Wednesday that people can still wear masks at all facilities if they want.

The chief public health officer can also still recommend masks at public events as may be necessary, such as if the COVID-19 situation changes.

The municipality will continue asking visitors to facilities to fill out sign-in sheets upon entry in order to help with contact tracing if it becomes necessary.