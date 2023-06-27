A 21-year-old has died as a result of an incident involving a tow rope, according to Hay River RCMP.

Police responded to the call about a sudden death at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arriving at the section of beach on Great Slave Lake near Hay River, the RCMP confirmed that a young man had perished.

“The initial investigation determined that a vehicle had become stuck in the sand on the beach front. A second vehicle was attempting to tow this vehicle out when the tow rope unexpectedly disconnected and struck the 21-year-old man, causing his death,” the RCMP stated in a news release, but didn’t reveal the identity of the deceased.

The Hay River RCMP are assisting the NWT Coroner’s Service with this investigation and there is no indication of any criminality.