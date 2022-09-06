A man in Hay River has been medevaced as the result of a gunshot wound.

On Monday, Sept. 5, at 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a male in distress in the downtown area of Hay River.

Hay River RCMP officers located the man. First aid was administered until emergency medical services arrived and transported the victim to hospital. He was later sent to Edmonton on a medical flight.

The police have reason to believe “this was a targetted shooting.”

The investigation continues with support from the “G” Division Forensic Identification Unit and the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.