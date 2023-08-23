Wildfires continue to burn around Hay River, but the mayor is confident the blazes will be held at bay.

Hay River Mayor Kandis Jameson gave an update on the situation during a press conference on Aug. 22.

“It was only a few months ago that Enterprise was helping out communities and now they need our support to rebuild,” said Jameson. “We are in good hands as we face this difficult week ahead.”

“There are over 200 crew and 50 pieces of equipment working to mitigate the risk.”

Jameson noted residents should be prepared to not return home for “some time.”

Hay River-Kakisa Wildfire SS052 remains 8 km south of Hay River, 10 km south of K’atl’odeeche First Nation and 14 km away from Kakisa.

“Shelter-in-place procedures have been drafted to protect essential personnel if required,” states an update posted to the NWT Wildfire Update website on Aug. 22. “Fire activity and danger is expected to increase going into the weekend. While preliminary planning has begun for eventual return, at this time the evacuation order remains in place and it is not safe to return.

“Work continues to protect Hay River, Kakisa and KFN. Protections continue to be established on the east side of the river across from Paradise Gardens. Working with support from Ontario and the military, crews have completed approximately 10 km of tightlining, and will continue that work until they reach 30-40 km.”

A 10 a.m. Aug. 22 update from the Town of Hay River says fire activity picked up overnight because of warmer dry air. Temperatures are forecast to rise to 28 C by the weekend.

“Structural protection continues to be put in place in KFN and there is no risk for that community at this time,” reads the update. “CATs continue to build protection on the east side of the river across from Paradise Gardens, from the gun range to the rail and then north from the gun range. Approximately 9 to 10 kilometres of tightlining, supported by Ontario and military crews, have been completed with an eventual goal of 30 to 40 kilometres.

“An ignition plan is in place and training has been ongoing to operate the pump protections systems… Hay River fire crews have also been practising ‘bump and run’ exercises to address any flare ups. Fire crews from Saskatchewan and Manitoba will be arriving today by air.”

The update notes work continues on the phone lines in the area but all utilities remain online for emergency efforts. The notice also states that “preliminary joint planning work for re-entry and recovery procedures is now occurring at GNWT and town levels.”

Anyone with further questions is asked to call the Hay River Emergency Management Information Line at 1 833-699-0188 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.