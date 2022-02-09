Property assessments now out

The 2021 property tax assessments for the 2022 taxation year were in Hay River mailboxes this week, senior administrative officer Glenn Smith said Feb. 7.

Anyone wanting to make a complaint about their assessments are asked to contact the secretary of the board of revision at the town hall before March 21.

Vale Island lot disposals next week

The disposal for the Vale Island residential lots will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16, according to the Town of Hay River website.

The live auction will take place at 10 a.m. via Zoom and in person at the town hall.

People interested in the lots for sale should fill out a bidder registration form and send an email to sgallardo@hayriver.com on or before 9:30 a.m. Feb. 16.

More information can be found on the town website.

Baby moccasin course in February

The Treehouse Drop-In Centre still had one spot available for its upcoming small moccasins course this month

Genevieve Clarke, program coordinator said she is offering a course for mothers to make baby moccasins for young children aged 0 to 2.

Six people are registered for morning classes and there are five scheduled to participate in the afternoon, leaving one spot.

All material is supplied and registration is free.

The course will take place on Feb. 9, 16, 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m at the drop-in centre.

Baked goods are for lovers

The Catholic Women’s League will be hosting a Valentine’s Bake Sale at Our Lady Assumption Catholic Church, Feb. 12.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors are encouraged to drop by to purchase some delicious cookies, cakes, tarts and more.

According to a Facebook post by the women’s league, all proceeds will go toward a good cause for the community.

Please ensure your visit is Covid safe by wearing a mask and retaining six feet of social distancing.

NT Conservatives board to meet on new party leadership

Erin O’Toole’s ouster has led to a time of uncertainty “but also an opportunity” for Conservatives.

Matt Lakusta, president of the NT electoral districts association for the Conservative Party of Canada said his party board is intending to meet this month to debrief on the last federal election and discuss what new leadership for the federal party could mean for the NWT.

O’Toole was voted out as leader Feb.2. Manitoba MP Candice Bergen was named interim leader.

“From a Conservative perspective this is both a time of uncertainty for the party, but also an opportunity,” Lakusta said. “With a new leader coming in, it is our chance to build and promote a framework that gets attention. Thus, we will discuss how we can catch the eye of the Party and demonstrate to Northerners how Conservatism is a great option for them for many issues they face.”

A date for the board meeting has not been set, but people interested in learning more or helping with the association can send an email at ntconservatives@gmail.com.

ITI looking for South Slave artists

The GNWT Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment is looking to purchase artwork from South Slave artists to display, according to a Facebook post.

Artists in the region can take a photo of their artwork for potential display by the GNWT.

“Chosen artists must be registered with the NWT Arts Program and reside in the South Slave region,” reads the post.

“If your artwork is chosen, ITI will cover the cost of shipping it to the ITI office in Fort Smith.”

Those interested in submitting artwork must provide their name, telephone number, photo of the art, and the price expected.

Contact Melissa Johns at 867-621-0469 or Melissa_Johns@gov.nt.ca. To register for the NWT Arts Program, please visit the www.nwtarts.com website.

All submissions must be made by Friday March 25.