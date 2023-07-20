Hay River RCMP gave a woman in medical distress two doses of Naloxone on Wednesday, July 19.

The officers, who were flagged down by a concerned member of the public, said the woman was showing signs of a drug overdose.

The antidote was successful in reviving the individual. She was then taken to the Hay River Regional Health Centre by ambulance. The RCMP stated that she’s expected to recover.

A similar incident occurred on June 23 when a woman was found non-responsive outside of a school in the community.

In February, a man lost consciousness after entering the Hay River RCMP detachment lobby. He too needed Naloxone.

“The use of any illicit narcotics or opioids, presents significant health risks, that can include death. Those who are using these substances should do so in the company of others who can provide aid or call for help in the event of a medical emergency,” the Mounties advised in a Thursday morning news release. “Naloxone is a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The benefits of Naloxone are often temporary and it is not a substitute for medical treatment. If you or someone else is exhibiting the signs and symptoms of an overdose, call 911 immediately.”

Naloxone kits are available for free at pharmacies and health centres in the NWT. More information about the availability of Naloxone kits and opioid overdose prevention can be found at the Department of Health and Social Services webpage: https://www.hss.gov.nt.ca/en/services/opioid-overdose-prevention/nwt-naloxone-kit-distribution