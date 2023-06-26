A woman who was reported to be in distress was found non-responsive outside of a school and showing signs of a drug overdose on Friday, June 23, according to the RCMP.

The police officers gave the woman two doses of Naloxone, which successfully revived her, the Mounties stated in a Monday, June 26, news release.

The individual was transported to the Hay River Regional Health Centre by ambulance and is expected to recover, the RCMP noted.

“Naloxone is a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The benefits of Naloxone are often temporary and it is not a substitute for medical treatment,” the police stated.

If you notice someone exhibiting the signs and symptoms of an overdose, you’re urged to call 911 immediately. These symptoms include:

-Difficulty walking, talking or staying awake

-Blue or grey lips and nails

-Very small pupils

-Cold and clammy skin

-Dizziness and confusion

-Extreme drowsiness

-Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

-Slow, weak or not breathing

-Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Naloxone kits are available for free at pharmacies and health centres in the NWT. More information about the availability of Naloxone kits and opioid overdose prevention can be found at the Health and Social Services webpage: https://www.hss.gov.nt.ca/en/services/opioid-overdose-prevention/nwt-naloxone-kit-distribution

This is the second time in 2023 that the Hay River RCMP have notified the public of providing potentially life-saving treatment to someone in the community suffering from an apparent drug overdose. On Feb. 21, a man entered the lobby of the Hay River RCMP detachment and quickly became unresponsive after exhibiting signs of having consumed too many drugs.

Officers administered Naloxone to counteract any opioids in the man’s system and called emergency medical services.

Paramedics arrived, administered additional doses of Naloxone and transported the man to the hospital, where he regained consciousness.

The Mounties stated that the individual told them he had consumed psilocybin, commonly referred to as “magic mushrooms.”

Because psilocybin would not typically cause such a medical condition, the RCMP believe the drugs that the man took were, unbeknown to him, possibly contaminated with fentanyl or carfentanil, which are potentially fatal opioids.

“This incident highlights the dangers of ingesting any drugs, as there appears to be a variety of drugs in the NWT that have been contaminated with opioids recently,” the police stated at the time.