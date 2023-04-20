The Hay River RCMP are requesting help from the public to locate Alex Roche, 28, who is currently wanted on warrants related to sexual assault, resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a release order.

Roche is described as approximately 5-foot-6 (170 cm), 170 lbs (77 kg) with black hair and brown eyes.

Members of the public with information on Roche’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.

The police advise that individuals should not approach or attempt to apprehend Roche themselves.