A 37-year-old man is facing multiple sex-related charges following a lengthy investigation by the Hay River RCMP with assistance from the NWT Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The accused was formally charged on Feb. 2 with voyeurism, sexual assault, sexual interference and child luring.

The man has been released but has been ordered to abide by several conditions. He is due to appear in court on March 27.

In a news release issued late Friday afternoon, the RCMP stated that the accused’s name is not being publicly released to protect the identity of the victim.