Motorists who put Hay River area fire crews in danger by driving past at a high rate of speed are paying fines or going to court.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, two drivers were pulled over on Highway 1 for travelling at dangerous speeds. The first driver was caught driving at 162 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, resulting in a mandatory court date.

Within 10 minutes, another driver was stopped for reaching 140 km/h in the same zone, leading to a maximum fine.

“It is important to note that both of these incidents happened in areas where fire crews were working and where there was signage asking drivers to reduce speeds from the posted speed limit,” said an RCMP news release issued Tuesday morning.

Hay River RCMP have been stepping up traffic enforcement recently to support efforts to safely fight wildfires in the area. This has led to several drivers receiving fines for speeding.

Speeding continues to be an issue across the territory and is a major contributor to serious traffic collisions, including those that result in severe injuries or fatalities, according to the police. The RCMP emphasized that there is no justification for reckless speeding, especially in areas where firefighters are present.

Drivers are reminded that under certain circumstances, high speeds may lead to criminal charges. The Mounties said they prioritize the safety of fire crews and all people travelling on highways, and they will continue to patrol roadways and enforce driving laws across the territory.