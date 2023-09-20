Hay River RCMP are seeking culprits who set off fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The incident, which provoked numerous complaints from residents, occurred in the wooded area near the school district of Woodland Drive. Although officers found evidence of fireworks being detonated, the individuals responsible were not located.

“The use of fireworks is currently prohibited under a fire ban for the South Slave region. This offence is particularly egregious given the ongoing wildfire threat and recent evacuation of the community,” the RCMP stated in a news release issued late on Tuesday, Sept. 19. “No suspects have been identified as of yet and police are seeking any information the public may have on this matter.”

Anyone who has details is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at (867) 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.