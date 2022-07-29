Hay River RCMP are investigating a report of two men, reportedly brandishing a weapon, who allegedly entered a home in the Rowe’s Trailer Park in Hay River on Friday, July 29.

The men are accused of demanding money from the home’s occupant before fleeing the residence. The police didn’t state the approximate time of the incident in a news release.

“Home invasions such as this incident are often associated with the drug trade. However, the home owner in this incident appears to be a law-abiding citizen not associated with the criminal milieu in any way. People are reminded to lock their doors at night and report any suspicious activity to police immediately,” says Insp. Dean Riou, officer in charge of the NWT RCMP’s south district.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who has security cameras set up on their property in or near Rowe’s Trailer Park, is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.