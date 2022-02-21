Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a two-vehicle collision that took place Feb. 19.

Both drivers were injured in the collision that took place shortly after noon on Highway 2.

Police and fire department/EMS personnel responded to the scene near the intersection of McBryan Drive and the Mackenzie Highway involving a white Ford Ranger and red Ford F150.

Police said in a statement on Monday that the white truck was travelling northbound after exiting onto the highway from Industrial Drive when it was hit from behind by the red truck, which was “doing a high rate of speed.”

“Damage to both vehicles was significant,” the release stated. “The driver in the white truck was extracted from their vehicle by the Hay River Fire Department using the “Jaws of Life.”

“They were taken to the Hay River hospital with serious injuries and listed in stable condition. The driver of the red truck suffered minor injuries, and was taken to the hospital and released.”

Police are now investigating an impaired driving case and charges are pending to the driver in the red truck.

Both Bassett Petroleum and Rowe’s Construction were on scene assisting with traffic control early Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials on site on Saturday cautioned that there were live wires on site and were keeping the public away for safety reasons.

Technicians from Northern Utilities were on site to repairing damage to nearby power poles.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111, if an emergency, 9-1-1, or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.