Hay River RCMP say their phone lines are down.

An update was issued by NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 20.

“The Hay River RCMP are experiencing issues with their phone lines,” he said. “Both the non-emergency and emergency line are not working at this time. The issue is being looked into but there is no estimated time for repair.

“Anyone who requires the Hay River RCMP is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP line at 1-867-669-1111. Please tell the dispatcher at the beginning or your call that it relates to a Hay River matter so our dispatchers can direct the appropriate resources. “

