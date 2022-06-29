The Hay River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kallaya Dow, 43, of Hay River.

Dow was last seen leaving the Hay River Health Centre at approximately 11:30 pm., on Tuesday, June 28.

She is described as 152 cm tall and weighing 75 kg, with a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black while riding a rose coloured bicycle.

Police are seeking to confirm Dow’s wellbeing. Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

