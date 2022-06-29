The Hay River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Kallaya Dow, 43, of Hay River.

Dow was last seen leaving the Hay River Health Centre at approximately 11:30 pm., on Tuesday, June 28.

She is described as 152 cm tall and weighing 75 kg, with a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black while riding a rose coloured bicycle.

Police are seeking to confirm Dow’s wellbeing. Anyone with information relating to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.