Hay River RCMP have requested the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a grocery theft.

The incident occurred on Dec. 21 at the NorthMart store at 5 p.m.

No details were provided on the value of goods taken.

The police are looking for an adult male, approximately 6-feet tall, with pink hair, who exited the store with about $400 worth of groceries.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Hay River RCMP at 874-1111 (or 911).