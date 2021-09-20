The Town of Hay River joined hundreds of communities across the country to mark the annual Terry Fox Run on Sept. 19.

There were 20 registered participants and $3,778 was raised from the event online, according to organizer Brigitte Stephen. All proceeds from the run go to the Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research.

This year marked the 41st anniversary since Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope and was the second virtual run where people could take part in the five-kilometre or 10-kilometre route through the town at any time during the day.

Several participants posted selfies and photos of themselves participating on Facebook, which included running, walking, and cycling.

Public health measures due to COVID-19 prevented the organization of the event from holding large gatherings.

Weather was cloudy with a bit of rain early on in the day before the sun broke out for participants by mid-afternoon.