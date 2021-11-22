Christmas was in the air over last weekend as the Hay River Seniors Society hosted a festive wreath-making course at the Alice Cambridge Room, Nov. 20.

Ten ladies attended the event under the direction of two directors and spent a few hours learning how to make their own holiday decorations.

Sandra Lester, vice-chair of the Hay River Seniors Society said that the workshop was one of the few that have been held this year, since at least the spring.

Maryann Delorey,Donna Dean, Shari Burnstad, Pat Burnstad, and Liz Buckley focus in on their Christmas wreath making at the Hay River Seniors’ Society Aliice Cambridge Room, Nov. 20. photo courtesy of Sandra Lester and Pat Burnstad

Materials for the event were sponsored through a grant from the United Way Northwest Territories this year.

“The ladies all stayed for a Chinese feast catered by the Woodland Wok and Grill,” Lester said.

“Everyone started off with the same basic wreath ring and materials. The diversity of product was interesting.”

The wreath-making event was part of the society’s overall social programming which allows residents to mingle with seniors and engage in different activities.

“We’re planning other workshops and activities in the new year including chocolate making, yoga classes, cooking classes, and things like that,” she said.

Donna Dean ho-ho-holds her new Chrsitmas wreath at the Nov. 20 workshop. photo courtesy of Sandra Lester and Pat Burnstad

“Right now we don’t have set dates because a lot of our functions have been up in the air because of the Covid health risk to our seniors.”

Lester said people should watch for notices on the Seniors Society Facebook page for upcoming events and join the email list to get regular updates.

To join the mailing list, please send an email to hrss@Northwestel.net.

Proof of vaccination

Lester said that people wanting to enter the Alice Cambridge Room or take part in activities have to be double vaccinated as a vaccine mandate policy was passed by the organization’s executive at its October board meeting.

Mayor Kandis Jameson goes bright green with her Chiristmas wreath with a number of small ornaments and a big red bow to add. photo courtesy of Pat Burnstad

“We weren’t happy making that decision, but we had talked to the public health officer and we talked to Protect NWT and they told us considering the age of some of our members, it’s better for us to be as cautious as we could,” she said.

Since that board meeting, people wanting to use the room have had to show a proof of vaccination certificate which allows the seniors’ society to have 25 people in the room.

Bonnie Webb shows her newly made Christmas wreath at the Hay River Seniors’ Society, Nov. 20. photo courtesy of Sandra Lester

“If they haven’t been in the room for a while, we ask for their proof of vaccination and they show it to us,” she said. “ We know who everybody is so we don’t ask for ID, but we do write their name down so that we know somebody has checked their vaccination status.”