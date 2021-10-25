The Town of Hay River and Kátł’odeeche First Nation were both reeling this week from the fall out of stricter measures implemented by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer.

The Government of the Northwest Territories held a news conference on Oct. 20, which included updates on sharp increases that included early signs of community transmission in Hay River and up to 10 cases in four days on the Kátł’odeeche First Nation on the Hay River Reserve.

“We have put a containment order in place (on KFN) to quickly limit the spread before it impacts multiple households and to try to avoid severe outcomes,” chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola said.

A temporary order restricting gatherings went into effect Oct. 19.

As of Oct. 22, the CPHO reported that there were 50 active cases of covid-19 in Hay River and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation.

Glenn Smith, senior administrative officer, said on Oct. 21 that the town has responded quickly this week across municipal departments which included closing Hay River Community Centre.

Up to the Oct. 15 to 16 weekend, many winter recreational activities had begun at the community centre, including hockey, curling, figure skating, speed skating and swimming.

Until cases drop, those organizations will be on hold, he said.

“I think it’s taken us a day or two here to really interpret and make adjustments by businesses and organizations and governments that were impacted by the CPHO announcement,” he said.

“Our community centre is very busy at this time of year with a full schedule for minor hockey and youth-based programming right through to adults and seniors. So, we’re adjusting and hopefully people can partake in outdoor recreation activities to keep themselves healthy and reduce stress levels.”

The Town and user groups are in the process of applying for variance on the numbers allowed, but he said he expects town recreation services to be unavailable into next week as the OCPHO responds to applications to vary the gathering numbers.

Smith said some of the impacts have been felt on staffing as there has been limited access to first responders within the fire department who have had to tend to children who are not in school.

The Town is also working closely with the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority to ensure that services can be provided as best as possible.

“They’re indicating that in addition to the outbreak here they had planned services for flu shots, so they’re pretty stressed, with respect to providing their services and the resources available,” he said.

Smith said from what he has learned, people needing hospital service would have to go to Yellowknife.

“If there were any cases that would result in the need for the hospital they would be moved to Stanton, or elsewhere, so there’s really no capacity here at the hospital for admitting COVID patients.”

Erin Griffiths, CEO of the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority did not respond to a request for comment before press deadline.

Smith said the health authority is working to ensure there are enough nurses to help provide with testing, application of vaccines, and to ensure that the health care service need is met with increasing cases.

As cases have increased, Smith said there has been some concern in the community as to whether schools should be closed and whether students are better off at home or in a classroom setting.

Kátł’odeeche First Nation

Chief April Martel said on Thursday afternoon that she remains worried about the growing number of cases and the need to protect elders and small children from the spread of the virus.

She is working with partnering bodies including the GNWT Department of Municipal and Community Affairs and the Hay River Social Services Authority during KFN’s containment order to ensure members are safe and that they have access to food, medicine, supplies and other services they need.

“I have the health centre girls working with the nurse and they’re actually doing all the contact tracing right now and coming back positive, so it’s kind of scary right now,” she said.

Martel said she is not placing too much thought on the difference between the town and the reserve’s common COvid-19 challenges but added that because of KFN’s containment order, whether coming or going, people need to be aware that travel is be extremely limited.

The band was busy as of Thursday providing rapid testing, providing a vaccine clinic and home check-ins.

“People can still go to town and go grocery shopping shopping and people from town who are coming to our reserve can still get cigarettes, go grocery shopping or get gas, but they must leave immediately,” she said.

The reserve’s only store, Ehdah Cho Store, reopened on Oct. 21 to provide basic necessities like food and gas. Martel said all of the staff have tested negative.

She said the community is continuing to try to convey to members who have tested positive and who are in quarantine to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask and avoid being in contact with people.