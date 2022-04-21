Peter Magill, councillor for the Town of Hay River has died.

His wife Dian posted on her Facebook page on April 19 that he had passed.

“While he arrived a little too early, on July 3, 1963, we did not expect him to leave quite so soon,” she wrote.“Peter was many things to many people: father, brother, son, friend.

“To me, he was my heart and soul; the very breath that sustained me.”

Magill was one of two newly-elected town councillors in last October’s municipal election, but in recent meetings he had been absent.

He served as council liaison for Hay River housing and economic development. He also sat on the Community Housing Plan Advisory Committee.

Magill resided in Hay River for nine years and served with the municipality as the tourism and economic development coordinator for four of those years.

He was remembered by many this week for his involvement in several community groups, including the Rotary Club of Hay River Sunrise, the Hay River Elks, the Hay River Film Society and the Hay River Broadcasting Societies.

When he last spoke with the Hay River Hub in February, he expressed concern about volunteer organizations being charged too much money by the town when using the Chase the Ace lottery to generate income to operate and serve the community. He also aired misgivings about declining community involvement in social organizations.

“We have lost quite a few clubs and I am concerned that volunteerism is on the decline locally and this (municipal charges for lotteries) will be a detriment to their ongoing success,” he said.

The municipality issued a news release on Tuesday stating that flags were being lowered to half-mast at the fire hall until April 22, in light of Magill’s death.

“We are greatly saddened by the death of Coun. Magill,” Mayor Kandis Jameson said. “Our thoughts are with Coun. Magill’s family, his friends, and the many acquaintances he had developed within our community.

“Peter always had community betterment at the forefront of his interests. His passion and dedication will not be forgotten.”