The RCMP arrested and charged a Hay River woman last week following multiple crimes that took place in June and July.

In a news release issued on July 23, Hay River RCMP said they arrested and charged Savannah Egotak, 19 of Hay River on July 20.

Egotak is charged with three counts of break and enter, two of which occurred at “a GNWT facility” on June 16 and 21.

The latter incident also involved the theft of a motor vehicle, for which she is also charged.

On June, the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority reported two break-ins on June 16 and June 21.

At the time, the health authority confirmed that a “preliminary investigation has shown that client information may have been accessed.”

The health authority also confirmed at the time that an HRHSSA vehicle went missing from the property.

On July 26, the health authority declined comment stating the issue is before the courts.

The RCMP also refused to make the connection with those incidents in Friday’s release or in a series of follow-up questions.

“RCMP does not provide the name of a building or organization unless the investigation can be furthered by the release,” stated Marie York-Condon, media spokesperson with the NWT RCMP.

“We are also not at liberty to discuss what may or may not have been part of the incident regarding alleged removal of items. We have provided all the information we can at this point.”

Third break and enter charge

The RCMP have also charged Egotak with a third break and enter that took place at a convenience store and gas station on July 19. York-Condon also refused to identify where that occurrence took place.

Vince McKay, president of the Hay River Legion said this week that a break and enter took place at the Legion on July 20. He said he believed it involved the same person after findings from video surveillance were provided to the RCMP, however there was nothing taken during that incident.

The RCMP made no specific mention of the Legion incident in Friday’s press release.

On top of the break and enter and stolen vehicle charges, Egotak also faces two counts of theft exceeding $5,000 and one count of mischief.

“The investigations included the retrieval of video surveillance from different locations,” stated York-Condon.

“RCMP utilized the video to successfully identify the woman, and on July 20, arrested Ms. Egotak without incident. She appeared before a Justice of the Peace on July 21, and will next appear in Territorial Court on Aug. 30, 2021.”

None of the charges against Egotak have been proven in court.