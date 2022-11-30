A 21-year-old woman is facing a string of charges following multiple reports of break-and-enters and businesses around town earlier this month.

The first incident was reported to Hay River RCMP just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, when police were called to a business on the Mackenzie Highway. When officers arrived, they found that the location in question and several others in the area had been broken into. A property crime examiner was called in to help with the investigation.

Two days later, police responded to an alarm in the town’s industrial area. Officers found two more businesses had been broken into with a suspect identified from those. It was later determined that it was the same person who had allegedly committed the crime on Mackenzie Highway.

Police located the suspect and arrested her later in the day. She’s now facing numerous charges including four counts of break-and-enter with intent, three counts of possession of break-in instruments, one count of theft under $5,000, one count of failure to comply with a probation order, one count of theft of a credit card, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime, 11 counts of failure to comply with a release order and two counts of mischief.

She was been remanded in custody following an appearance before a justice of the peace and the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about any of these incidents, you’re asked to call Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).