A Hay River youth has been charged with dangerous driving, mischief and underage consumption of alcohol after driving into a utility pole.

Hay River RCMP attended a rural scene on a service road at approximately 7:35 a.m. on June 5 and found a black SUV that had collided with and damaged a utility pole.

No injuries were reported though the vehicle sustained severe damages, as did the pole.

NNSL Photo

A male suspect was later identified and charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, careless storage of ammunition, mischief over $5000, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and a minor consuming alcohol.

The identity of the youth is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act and cannot be disclosed.

Sgt. Kurtis Pillipow, Hay River detachment commander, called the incident a “stark reminder that drinking and driving is never okay and can result in serious consequences.”

“This incident could have had far more serious results, both to the youth, and to other motor vehicle drivers and persons who use the service road.”

The scene was secured and the power company advised of the potential hazard due to the collapse of the utility pole into power lines.