The passing of Adrian Lizotte has left a significant mark on the community of Yellowknife.

“Adrian loved his family, friends and loved living the traditional lifestyle,” reads a statement from the family. “His kids were his pride and joy, passing down his traditional knowledge, coaching hockey and making them happy. Outdoors is where he thrived. His free time would be spent hunting, fishing (set net), trapping, quadding, snowmobiling, camping, hanging at the cabin and spending time with everyone.”

Lizotte tragically passed away over the weekend of April 23 to April 24. His passing resulted in an outpouring of positive memories from many members of the community.

Among this out pour includes the Department of Environment of Natural Resource, for whom Lizotte had worked for as the Manager of Wildlife and Environment for the North Slave Region.

“The tragic loss of one of our ENR family over the weekend, Adrian Lizotte … has brought great sadness to our Department, community, territory and beyond,” the post reads.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Adrian’s wife, children, family, friends and colleagues,” the post continues. “Adrian was a skilled and dedicated ENR officer, colleague, mentor, a respected manager and friend to many. He was a wonderful person who will be very greatly missed.”

“We are thinking of all who knew and cared about Adrian during this difficult time. May Adrian rest easy knowing the great impact he had on so many.”

A GoFundMe campaign was created on Wednesday, April 27, to help support Adrian’s family during this difficult time.

The campaign has already met its goal of $25,000, with doners sharing their condolences online.

“Such a tragic loss. Adrian will be missed. Our thoughts are with you and the family. Sending you strength for this difficult time,” one comment from the GoFundMe page reads.

Commenters remember Lizotte as the “life of the party,” and was a person who “made everyone his best buddy.”

“He was larger than life and will be deeply missed.”