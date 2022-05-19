Elected officials in the NWT paid their respects to Dan Marion following his passing last week.

The former commissioner of the Northwest Territories died in his Frank Channel home on May 12. He was 76.

Born in Dufrost, Manitoba in 1945, Marion spent a quarter of a century working with the Hudson’s bay Company, in both the NWT and Northern Ontario. His political career included three terms as mayor of Rae-Edzo (now Behchokǫ̀) starting in 1992. He spent four years as deputy commissioner from 1995 to 1999 before serving as commissioner for just over a year from 1999 to 2000.

“I was sad to hear about the passing of Daniel Marion, former Commissioner to the Northwest Territories,” Premier Caroline Cochrane wrote following his passing. “Mr. Marion dedicated his life to improving the lives of residents in the Northwest Territories, supporting economic growth, and giving his time to make the communities he lived in a better place for everyone.”

“Mr. Marion leaves behind a legacy that has had ripple effects on the Northwest Territories. He will be missed.”

The current commissioner, Margaret Thom, also paid her respects to Marion in a statement. Thom met Marion when he was mayor of Rae-Edzo and went to school with his late wife, Lena.

“Cmr. Thom is sad to hear of Mr. Marion’s passing and extends her sincerest condolences to his family and to his community,” a statement written on her behalf reads.

Marion is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A funeral mass was held at St. Michael’s Church in Behchoko on May 17.