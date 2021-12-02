The Government of the Northwest Territories is looking for feedback on its services for adults living with disabilities.

Over the next two weeks, the Department of Health and Social Services will be conducting a review of its Supported Living Services. Interested parties can attend one of five in-person public engagement sessions: Dec. 2 in Behchokǫ̀, Dec. 3 in Yellowknife, Dec. 6 in Fort Smith, Dec. 7 in Hay River and Dec. 8 in Fort Simpson.

For those unable to attend in person, there are three online sessions this month: Dec. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., Dec. 13 from noon to 2 p.m., and Dec. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m.. Participants will need to register in advance by emailing martha@logicaloutcomes.net or by calling 1-647-201-9680.

More information, including links to the virtual meetings, is available on the Department of Health and Social Services’ website.