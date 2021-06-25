Hay River’s H.H. Williams Hospital was broken into for the second time in one week on June 21.

The Hay River Health and Social Services Authority reported on Thursday afternoon that the incident took place in the early morning.

“The incident was discovered by a staff member later in the day and was reported to the local Hay River RCMP detachment,” said Emily Chambers, communications coordinator with HRHSSA.

“Preliminary investigation has shown that client information may have been accessed. In addition, an HRHSSA vehicle is missing from the property.” byline.

The latest break and enter follows another one that took place on June 16 but in that case, public officials were adamant that no private information was stolen.

Chambers said that the health authority is working with the RCMP and GNWT Department of Health and Social Services and all parties are following the procedures set out in the Health Information Act.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner have also been notified.

Erin Griffiths, chief executive officer of the health authority said in a statement that she takes potential breaches of personal information seriously.

“I want to reassure the community that we are taking these incidents very seriously,” she said. “We will be directly contacting all of our clients who may have been impacted by this incident.

“We remain committed to protecting client information and we are working closely with the RCMP to thoroughly investigate these incidents. We are all taking immediate action to safeguard our clients’ information.”