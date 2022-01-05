Five Elders at the Embassy West seniors home in Ottawa have been diagnosed with Covid-19, a development that Nunavut Health Minister John Main says makes him “very concerned.”

“This is the first outbreak the facility has had in its resident population since the pandemic began, and we are monitoring and supporting our Elders,” said Main. “To ensure our Elders receive the best possible care and support, my department has sent a bilingual staff member to Embassy West, to help with communications and response efforts. There have also been added provisions to allow family members to assist with caregiving, under strict Covid-19 safety protocols.”

Regular updates will be provided to the Nunavut Department of Health and the minister’s office, according to Main.

“I want to let the Elders and families know that my heart is with them during this difficult time and assure all Nunavummiut that we are doing everything we can to support our Elders,” he said. “While these cases are not captured under Nunavut’s official Covid-19 case count, we will continue to closely monitor and report on our Elders receiving care outside of the territory.”